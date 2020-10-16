Marion County kindergarten class switches to online learning after COVID-19 exposure

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – More than a dozen kindergarteners at a Marion County school will shift to online learning after a single positive case of coronavirus connected to the class was confirmed, according to the school district.

Fifteen students and two employees were asked to quarantine this week after one person who tested positive for the virus came into contact with an Emerald Shores Elementary school class.

According to the most recent COVID-19 report from Marion County schools issued on Oct. 8, 336 students and 18 employees were quarantined due to direct contact with COVID-19 positive cases. There were 30 reported positive cases in students and employees last week across 17 schools.

In August, about 70% of Marion County students returned for traditional learning while about 30% continued their education online.