Here’s what you need to know about Marion County’s 1% sales tax referendum

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County voters will decide on the November ballot if they want a four-year extension of a 1% public safety and transportation infrastructure sales tax referendum.

On their ballots, voters will be asked whether they’re for or against an extension, as seen on this sample ballot. Click here to view the full text of the proposed extension.

The county board of elections said the money would go toward law enforcement, fire crews, animal control, EMS, capital facilities, county equipment needs and road projects.

County officials said $167 million was generated to fund various projects from 2017-2020 from the sales tax.

If approved, county officials said $196 million will be generated in revenue.

The county said the community is growing and roads will need to grow to accommodate additional traffic.

Marion County officials also expect to build new facilities for safety departments and to add more safety vehicles.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

