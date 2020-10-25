Florida reports 2,835 new cases of coronavirus as pandemic looms large over Election Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – As both presidential candidates make last-ditch efforts to win Florida with events and rallies zigzagging across the state coronavirus looms large across the country amid a national increase in cases.

Florida rounded off the week with a total of 23,316 new cases over the past seven days. Of those, more than 2,300 were reported on Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

With COVID-19 cases surging in the United States, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration can’t stop the spread and is focusing instead on getting a vaccine.

He told CNN’s “State of the Union”: “We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics.”

Meadows says the administration is making efforts to contain the virus and predicts “we’re going to defeat it.” Meadows says “our ability to handle this has improved each and every day.” New cases, however, have been on the rise, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,385 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 778,636 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 12 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, 16,632 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 203 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more. This week, the state surgeon general announced a deeper investigation into COVID-19 death reporting is underway.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,219 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, a slight increase by more than 50 patients over the past 24 hours. The last two days the AHCA dashboard has shown increases in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state reported 80 new hospitalizations on Sunday, meaning the state has seen a total of 48,207 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.66% to 6.71% over the past seven days and was 4.71% for tests reported Saturday.

Nearly 6 million people have been tested in Florida for the virus.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 25.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 11,001 2 977 1 366 0 Flagler 2,076 6 167 0 37 0 Lake 8,445 30 714 2 225 0 Marion 10,694 16 1,047 2 345 5 Orange 45,042 121 1,561 1 546 0 Osceola 13,905 53 774 0 194 0 Polk 22,541 60 2,354 5 615 0 Seminole 10,044 35 735 1 236 0 Sumter 2,849 5 279 2 84 0 Volusia 12,453 54 941 0 316 0

