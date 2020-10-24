Following record COVID-19 cases across the US, Florida reports 4,471 new infections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hours after President Donald Trump cast his 2020 ballot in Florida Saturday the state reported more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases. This comes after the U.S. reported more than 83,000 infections Friday, the most reported in a single day.

The U.S. death toll has grown to 224,005, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

The impact is being felt in every section of the country — a lockdown starting Friday at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota, a plea by Orange County’s leading doctor for a halt to children’s birthday parties, dire warnings from Utah’s governor, and an increasingly desperate situation at a hospital in northern Idaho, which is running out of space for patients and considering airlifts to Seattle or Portland, Oregon.

While coronavirus fatigue is real and felt by nearly everyone. Health officials are warning people not to let their guards down and to be vigilant wearing face coverings and keeping their distance.

President Trump wore a mask while voting in West Palm Beach Saturday but he took it off as he approached reporters afterward in the building.

The president told reporters he "voted for a guy named Trump.” He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,471 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 776,251 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 77 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s coronavirus report, 16,621 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 204 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more. This week, the state surgeon general announced a deeper investigation into COVID-19 death reporting is underway.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,169 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, a slight increase by 50 patients over the past 24 hours.

The state reported 174 new hospitalizations on Saturday, meaning the state has seen a total of 48,127patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.42% to 9.23% over the past two weeks and was 8.31% for Friday.

Nearly 6 million people have been tested in Florida for the virus.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 24.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 10,999 150 976 0 367 -1 Flagler 2,070 18 167 0 37 0 Lake 8,415 28 712 1 225 -2 Marion 10,678 48 1,045 0 340 -1 Orange 44, 921 316 1,560 6 546 9 Osceola 13,852 74 774 7 194 9 Polk 22, 481 149 2,349 37 615 13 Seminole 10,009 81 734 2 236 1 Sumter 2,844 18 277 1 84 1 Volusia 12,399 111 941 4 316 0

