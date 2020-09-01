Database: Tracking coronavirus in Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – By the end of August, more than 1.1 million K-12 students were back in school for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the Sunshine State.

What is not fully clear yet is the number of COVID-19 cases connected to schools across the state. The Florida Department of Health has said it will release data regarding school-related cases and did momentarily in August only to pull it down off the DOH website.

While about 40% of Florida’s student body population returned for face-to-face learning, a majority of Florida’s students are learning through virtual or hybrid options. Tens of thousands of K-12 students have also been unaccounted for but those numbers are slowly starting to improve, school district officials said. School districts are required to have plans in place should an outbreak happen on campus as part of their reopening plans submitted to the Florida Department of Health for approval.

To keep track of the school-related COVID-19 cases and the number of people in quarantine around the Central Florida region, News 6 and ClickOrlando.com created an easy-to-use, searchable database.

By the end of August, only one school in the state was forced to shut down because of COVID-19 cases, however, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that was due to a lack of substitute teachers able to replace those who tested positive.

In Central Florida, some school districts have been reporting how many are told to quarantine per school while other districts are reporting only general numbers district-wide. For example, Lake County provided the names of the schools, related cases and people in quarantine for each impacted school whereas Marion County supplied a lump sum of all cases and people in quarantine.

“This is the only information we are tracking as required by the Florida Department of Education,” a Marion County Public Schools representative said in an email.

Osceola County’s Harmony Middle School is closed until Sept. 14 after 10 teachers tested positive for the virus. Nine other schools in the district have students or staff in quarantine, as of Aug. 31, according to district officials.

As of Aug. 26, Orange County Public Schools, the region’s largest school district, reported 17 schools with a positive case either in a student or teacher.

Brevard Public Schools did not include a list of campuses with people asked to quarantine but said as of Aug. 30, 135 students and/or staff have been asked to quarantine for 14 days. More than 40 staff tested positive for the virus in August, according to BPS.

As of Sept. 1, more than 350 people have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure including in Osceola, Brevard, Seminole and Orange counties.

About this project

News 6 WKMG asked nine Central Florida school districts for coronavirus cases associated with schools, including those asked to quarantine by the Department of Health. While all school districts provided some of information requested and required by the Florida Department of Health, some districts included the schools where cases were reported, as well as the break down of student versus staff-related cases and quarantine numbers. Other districts provided only the overall total.

This database is updated and maintained by News 6 and ClickOrlando.com staff with information provided by the school districts through public records requests.