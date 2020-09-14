Orange County Public Schools launches online dashboard showing COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools on Monday launched a digital dashboard that parents, students and staff can use to see how many COVID-19 cases have been reported across the district’s school campuses.

The dashboard, available here, shows there have been 114 confirmed coronavirus cases since face-to-face learning began on Aug. 21.

It will be updated each night at 11:59 p.m.

“We continue to work with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to keep the health and safety of our students and employees our priority,” Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said in a news release. “This dashboard will serve as the primary source for data and reporting of positive cases and reinforces our commitment to transparency without compromising the medical privacy of any individual.”

The dashboard includes the daily case totals within the OCPS system and shows how many of those were students vs. staff.

[Database: Tracking coronavirus in Central Florida schools]

To see the case total by school, click the box next to the campus on the right side.

Last week, OCPS officials made the decision to close down Olympia High School for in-person learning for two weeks after multiple people tested positive for the respiratory illness, many of whom attended a birthday party late last month.

The dashboard lists nine total cases at Olympia High School.

At Magnolia School, students in the Bridges program transitioned to virtual learning out “an abundance of caution.” The campus remains open for all other teachers and students.