Volusia County leaders provide COVID-19 update

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference Friday to provide a COVID-19 update.

Friday’s news conference will feature speakers from Volusia County Government, AdventHealth DeLand, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County and Volusia County Schools.

[TRENDING: What La Nina could mean for rest of hurricane season | Bars allowed to open in Florida | Gator ambushes, attacks Florida woman]

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 96 new cases of coronavirus in Volusia County, bringing the county’s running total to 10,027.

Volusia County saw an increase in deaths Friday, reporting two additional deaths. Since March, 205 people have died in Volusia County after complications from COVID-19.

The FDOH reported 740 people have required hospitalization in the county, an increase of five patients from the previous report.

Stay with News 6 for updates