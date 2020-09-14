Bridges students at Magnolia School to do entirely virtual learning for 2 weeks, release says

Bridges students at Magnolia School will transition to LaunchEd@Home learning for two weeks, according to a release on Sunday.

The decision was made on Friday out “an abundance of caution” according to the release.

Students will learn and work from home until Sept. 25. Bridges students may return to campus on Sept. 28.

Bridges focuses on Community Based Vocational Education (CBVE) at Magnolia. CBVE is a vocational training program providing students an opportunity to work in the community for the purposes of non-paid vocational exploration, assessment, and training experiences.