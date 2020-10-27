Guitar instructor accused of molesting 14-year-old girl may have other victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A guitar instructor is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

David Benjamin, 68, of Daytona Beach Shores, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and false imprisonment.

Investigators said the victim took guitar lessons with him at his residence at the Hawaiian Inn.

Public Safety officials said they believe there may be other victims.

“We are aware Benjamin owns other residences in the area, including apartments at Castaways Beach Resort," according to a news release.

Officials said if you have reason to believe your child was in contact with Benjamin and may be a victim to call investigators immediately.

“This young lady was extremely brave and should be proud of herself for having the courage to come forward. The victim cooperated with the investigation and her bravery largely contributed to this arrest,” Captain Michael Fowler said in a statement.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Volusia County jail with a bond of $30,000.