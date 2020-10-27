How 100% of neighbors came together to stop speeding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved to install speed humps Tuesday to one stretch of residential road after 100% of those who lived there worked to get results.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved to install the speed tables along Minnesota Avenue from Green Avenue to Overspin Drive. According to Orange County Public Works, they removed a three-way stop sign on Overspin Drive after a study then showed it was unwarranted. However, removing that stop sign left the road open for speeders.

“We can’t replace the stop sign because there is a liability issue, especially if it is not warranted. It was creating a safety concern and any kind of traffic control we have has to be warranted” said Humberto Castillero, the manager in Orange County’s Public Works Department. “But the unintended consequences in a certain portion, people would speed more.”

Which is where those who lived along Minnesota Avenue got together to get results. It started when John Hackler contacted Commissioner Emily Bonilla about the problem, and then printed out the response going door-to-door to his neighbors about the problem.

“They come off I-4 at the Fairbanks exit and they shoot across the street,” Hackler said. “This is not a thoroughfare, it’s a residential street. It’s really a safety issue.”

It was that printed email, that inspired Marcy Koplin to also contact the county last year.

In August, traffic engineers came out to do a study which showed people were speeding.

“The results were people were traveling on average 33 mph, so 8 miles over the posted speed limit,” Castillero said.

However, because there were only about 3,000 drivers using the corridor, there had to be a majority of the residents who wanted something done. The county mailed out petitions and said 100% of those they surveyed said they wanted speed humps.

“That’s great, that’s perfect,” Hackler said.

“I really feel proud,” added Marcy Koplin.

“It was a win-win situation for all of us,” Castillero said. “Being persistent is the key, but also come to us and go through the process.”

With the commissioner’s approval Tuesday, Public Works will give contractors the approval to begin the installation of the speed humps within the next four to five weeks.

The project will cost about $4,500 and usually is split 50-50 between the county and the residents, however in this case since the neighborhood here didn’t have their own fund, Commissioner Emily Bonilla covered the costs through her funding.

“Constituents reach out to my office with requests to provide solutions for traffic calming. Pedestrian and bike safety is a high priority of mine. I answered their request and worked with the staff to find solutions. I then used my office CIP funds to help the residents fund the project without having to incur the financial burden,” Commissioner Bonilla said in an e-mail to News 6.

“This past four years I have been able to assist several communities and look forward to helping many more. If any neighborhoods or constituents have any needs, they can contact my office through the contact form at emilybonilla.com.”

Hackler hopes to get the speed humps extended through Minnesota to Clay Street, he plans to contact Commissioner Bonilla.

Castillero said Orange County Public Works advises anyone who has a problem they want to be studied, to reach out to them.