Osceola man accused of making child porn could have more victims, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man who began filming himself sexually abusing a girl starting when she was 12 years old had thousands of pictures and videos of the crimes and now deputies are worried there could be more victims, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they learned on Oct. 4 that 76-year-old Raymond Woodrow Egan was possibly producing child pornography and when the Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant that same day, they seized multiple electronic devices that were later found to contain thousands of photos and videos.

Records show the victim in the photos and videos is now 14 but the abuse began when she was 12.

Egan was initially arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery and is now facing an additional 10 counts of production of child pornography.

Deputies said that based on information they’ve received, they’re concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.