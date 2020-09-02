Brother of St. Cloud murder suspect will plea guilty to child porn possession

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The brother of a man accused of killing his estranged wife in St. Cloud plans to plead guilty to 35 counts of possession of child pornography, court records show.

Nicholas Rivera was arrested in November on child pornography charges not long after his brother, Christopher Otero Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera, were arrested on charges relating to the death of Nicole Montalvo, who had been reported missing before her body was found dismembered on the Rivera family’s property, according to authorities.

Under the plea deal, which Nicholas Rivera has accepted, he will plead guilty to 32 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of child pornography, unlawful use of a communication device, lewd and lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor.

He will serve 120 months in prison with credit for time served. Once he’s released, he will be on sexual offender probation for 15 years.

Nicholas Rivera’s brother and father remain in jail.