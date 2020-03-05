Estranged husband indicted on murder charges in Nicole Montalvo’s death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Months after he was arrested, a St. Cloud man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with his estranged wife’s death, court records show.

Christopher Otero-Rivera has been in custody since Nicole Montalvo’s remains were found in the Rivera family’s yard in late October, according to Osceola County deputies.

An Osceola County clerk said Otero-Rivera has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a dead body while Rivera was indicted on abuse of a dead body, accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence charges.

New charges have also recently been filed against Otero-Rivera’s father, Angel Rivera, according to the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s website.

Rivera was previously charged with abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death. Court records show he now faces charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

Although both men have remained in custody since late October, neither has officially been charged with murder until now.

The lack of indictment was a major point of controversy between Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson. Ultimately, the governor stepped in at the end of January to remove the case from Ayala and reassign it to a neighboring state attorney.

Ayala commented on the indictment Thursday afternoon.

“When it comes to indictments, that’s a very low level to establish. I don’t think that should surprise anyone, especially with the level of pressure that came from the governor to make certain there was an indictment. But at this point now, the real work matters,” Ayala said.

So far, authorities have not said how Montalvo was killed or who killed her. Both Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera are facing charges in connection with her death.

Prosecutors would not comment on the indictment.