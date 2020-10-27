UCF vs. Houston: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The University of Central Florida Knights will head to Texas this weekend to play against the Houston Cougars at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN+

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 82.5

The Knights are 3-2 and Houston is 2-1.

The Cougars have not lost a conference game this year and UCF is 2-2 in conference play.

UCF defeated Tulane 51-34 in its game this past Saturday.

The offense has been clicking this year.

Quarterback Dillion Gabriel leads the nation in passing yards and wide receiver Marlon Williams is the league leader in receiving yards.

Gabriel has 2,178 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions this year.

The sophomore has thrown for four touchdowns or more in four of the five games he has played this season.

Gabriel’s best game was against Memphis, he threw for 601 yards, threw 5 touchdowns, and rushed for a touchdown.

Williams has 54 catches, 753 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in five games this year.

The senior receiver has already set a career-high in receiving yards.

Williams has posted 98+ receiving yards in each game this year and has caught 9 or more balls in each one this season.

Williams' best game was against Memphis, he caught 13 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

He’s not the only UCF receiver to have a great year, Jaylon Robinson has 602 receiving yards this season.

This ranks fifth in the country.