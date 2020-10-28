88ºF

Local News

Dolphins vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, listen

Tua Tagovailoa will start for the first time in the NFL

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Dolphins, Football, NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles on the sidelines before playing for the first time against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team's switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through social media rather than from him. And Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult.(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles on the sidelines before playing for the first time against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he regrets that his players found out about the team's switch to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through social media rather than from him. And Flores says the decision to bench popular veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was difficult.(AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the most anticipated game for Miami fans since the 2016 playoffs.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 46

Tua Tagovailoa will be making his first start with the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft.

In his three years as a quarterback for Alabama, he won a National Championship, threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The Dolphins have won three of its last four games and are winners of two straight.

The Rams have also won three of its last four games.

Los Angeles defeated the Chicago Bears this past Monday night.

Stats leaders for Miami:

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)
  • Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown
  • DeVante Parker has caught 29 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns

Stats leaders for Los Angeles:

  • Jared Goff has thrown for 1,789 yards for 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions
  • Darrell Henderson Jr. has rushed for 412 yards and three touchdowns
  • Cooper Kupp has caught 37 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: