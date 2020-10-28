Dolphins vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the most anticipated game for Miami fans since the 2016 playoffs.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 46

Tua Tagovailoa will be making his first start with the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft.

In his three years as a quarterback for Alabama, he won a National Championship, threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

The Dolphins have won three of its last four games and are winners of two straight.

The Rams have also won three of its last four games.

Los Angeles defeated the Chicago Bears this past Monday night.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown

DeVante Parker has caught 29 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns

Stats leaders for Los Angeles: