Lockdown lifted at Pine Ridge High School after tip about weapon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Pine Ridge High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after administrators received an anonymous tip about someone possibly bringing a weapon to campus, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said no injuries were reported and the lockdown was done as a precaution. It was lifted at about 12:30 p.m. after authorities determined the tip was unsubstantiated.

A message from principal Dr. Paul Nehrig said the tip was submitted through Fortify Florida, a website and app that allows students to anonymously report suspicious activity on campus.

“Law enforcement is investigating, and in the meantime our school is safe, and students are secure in classrooms,” the message read.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said shortly before noon that deputies were checking building.