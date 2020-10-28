Video: Woman upset about refund uses crowbar to steal money from Spectrum store, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A woman who was upset that employees at a Spectrum store wouldn’t give her a cash refund brought a crowbar into the building, pried open a register and took the money herself, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Records show 34-year-old Dahianna Serraty, of Deltona, went to the store on Enterprise Road on Tuesday and asked for a refund for a payment that she was not credited, but when employees reviewed the situation, they found the credit had been applied to a past due account that Serraty had since closed.

She left the store and returned a second time to inquire about her refund, then she left again.

On the third time she entered the store, police said she had a crowbar in her hand and went straight for a register while yelling, “Where’s my money? I’m getting my money” and “I’m going to get my money one way or another.”

She pried the register open, but when she realized there was no cash inside, she went to another area where an employee was assisting a customer, forcing them both to move out of the way, according to the affidavit.

Police said she opened that register, took some cash and left the store.

An employee who captured Serraty’s license plate and surveillance video helped authorities locate Serraty at her home, records show.

She’s facing charges of robbery with a weapon and criminal mischief.

