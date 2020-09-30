Report: Florida woman may have to forfeit lottery prize after winning ticket gets lost in mail

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. – A Florida woman’s lottery luck may have run out now that she’s learning she may have to forfeit her prize after her winning ticket got lost in the mail, according to WFLA.

Sue Burgess received a call that she won a Second Chance Lottery drawing on July 29 for $1,000 and as soon as she found out, she followed the lottery’s instructions to send the winning ticket through certified mail so she could collect her cash.

The TV station reports that winners can usually go to their local lottery office to claim their prize but those offices have been closed for months now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tracking code for the certified mail shows it arrived at a Tallahassee post office on Aug. 12 but the trail stops there, according to WFLA.

Now, the ticket Burgess needs to get her prize is nowhere to be found.

A Florida Lottery spokesperson told WFLA that if the package shows up and it’s postmarked by the original deadline, they’ll bend the rules and give Burgess the money. The United States Postal Office said it’s investigating.

