Florida Lottery suggests ways to play safe during coronavirus pandemic

Florida Lottery officials said they are actively monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and have come up with social distancing tips as well as “necessary precautions to help keep its employees, players, retailers, and vendors as safe as possible.”

Officials urged people to not take a trip to a store just to play the lottery, a news release said.

To lesson contact, players are asked to utilize the Advance Play option when purchasing Draw game tickets as well using the self-ticket scanner at stores instead of passing your ticket to a clerk.

Florida Lottery offices closed to the public on March 23 and will remain closed until further notice, officials said.

“During this closure, all player and retailer services are being conducted via phone, email, and mail,” officials said.

Because of office closures, people who have winning tickets are encouraged to mail them to the Florida Lottery headquarters or district office to receive their prize.

