41-year-old Arizona man accused of kidnapping teen from Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 41-year-old Arizona man is accused of kidnapping a teen from Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Christopher Reed is accused of picking up the teen girl from her school with her consent and tried to fly her to his home in Arizona.

Reed was arrested in Charlotte as he and the teen were waiting on a layover flight.

Investigators said the victim was not harmed in the incident.

Holly Hill Police said the teen’s mother told officers she found out her daughter and Reed had met on Instagram earlier this year.

Authorities said Reed is accused of exchanging inappropriate photos with one another.

Officers said Reed flew from Arizona to Daytona Beach on Thursday in hopes of meeting the teen.

Police said Reed is accused of picking her up from school.

Investigators said the teen’s mom called the police after she did not come home.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim and Reed had plans to fly to Arizona, Reed was stopped in Charlotte.