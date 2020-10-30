Driver killed in crash near Camping World Stadium, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Camping World Stadium in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police responded to the crash at 4:29 p.m. near the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and South Street. One of the vehicles over turned, ejecting the driver, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The intersection remains closed as of 5:30 p.m. for the crash investigation. Drivers can take Tampa Avenue or Orange Blossom Trail as an alternate.

No other information was immediately available.