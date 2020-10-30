Florida passes grim milestone in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Florida hit a new grim milestone on Friday surpassing over 800,000 positive cases in eight months. This comes as the country reported another record high amount of new reported coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic arrived in the U.S.

According to health officials, the United States reported nearly 90,000 new cases Thursday. This surpasses the last one-day record set on Oct. 23 with more than 83,000 cases nationwide.

U.S. Daily Cases Oct. 29

Closer to home, one election office in Brevard County has been forced to temporarily close after election workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott said the move was made out of an abundance of caution after consultation with the Department of Health.

Scott said voters did not have direct exposure with those who tested positive for COVID-19 because of safety measure at the polling place, including half-inch ballistic glass between workers and voters.

Over 80 million people have already submitted their ballot ahead of election day, shattering records for previous years.

According to a CNN poll, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida have seen the highest turnout of registered voters so far.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,592 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 800,216 cases since March. This is the highest one-day total since mid-August, outside of a data dump on Sept. 1 with delayed testing results.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 73 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Friday’s coronavirus report, a total of 16,927 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 207 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,350 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 174 new hospitalizations on Friday, meaning the state has seen a total of 49,185 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.65% to 6.73% over the past two weeks and was 5.89% on Thursday.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Oct. 30.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 11,637 135 1,024 6 375 5 Flagler 2,148 31 169 0 38 0 Lake 8,662 49 731 3 228 0 Marion 10,902 83 1,066 7 347 0 Orange 46,424 483 1,597 3 559 0 Osceola 14,252 49 819 8 204 2 Polk 23,088 128 2,456 11 620 5 Seminole 10,357 118 750 3 241 0 Sumter 2,928 37 288 4 86 0 Volusia 12,876 121 962 5 318 0

The Associated Press contributed to this story