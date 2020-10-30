Kissimmee intersection at US 192 closed for serious crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The intersection at U.S. 192 and North Hoagland Boulevard was closed Friday evening due to a crash, according to Kissimmee police.

Police said in a tweet just after 5 p.m. they were working to clear the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

“This intersection is closed and will remain closed for a couple of hours,” the KPD tweet read. “Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.”

[TRENDING: COVID-19 closes early voting location | Can you get COVID-19 twice? | Was Jennifer Kesse taken by human traffickers?]

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.