Seminole elections supervisor explains what to expect when polls close Tuesday

Even though millions of Floridians have already cast their ballots in this year’s election, millions more will do the same on Tuesday.

Winning Florida is key to winning the White House, something President Trump experienced in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percent in the Sunshine State.

While that margin of victory might seem thin, it’s not by Florida’s standards. For example, the 2018 gubernatorial race was decided by .4 percent and the race for U.S. Senate was even closer with just .2 percent of the vote separating the candidates.

[STAY IN THE KNOW: 2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election]

As we all sit back and watch the results come in on Tuesday night, elections supervisors will be in high gear counting what’s expected to be a record number of ballots.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss what to expect when the polls close Tuesday night.

“We start canvassing vote-by-mail ballots early, so that means by 7 p.m. on election night we’re going to be reporting vote-by-mail and early voting numbers,” Anderson said. “Then you’ll start to see the precincts reporting and election day results will be added to early voting and vote-by-mail totals.”

Watch the full interview Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on News 6.

[For more information on Central Florida elections, head to Clickorlando.com/results2020]