Health officials report over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

The Florida Department of Health released new data Sunday, showing that an additional 4,000 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent data provided by the Florida Department of Health.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,865 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 807,412 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 29 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 16,997 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 208 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,356 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 66 new hospitalizations on Sunday, meaning the state has seen a total of 49,404 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.66% to 6.73% over the past two weeks and was 4.32% Saturday.

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Below is a Central Florida county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 for Nov. 1.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 11,780 37 1,029 0 375 0 Flagler 2,181 24 171 0 39 0 Lake 8,729 49 732 1 227 0 Marion 10,977 51 1,070 0 350 2 Orange 46,725 291 1,600 -1 560 0 Osceola 14,380 93 832 4 207 1 Polk 23,306 142 2,467 4 623 0 Seminole 10,470 59 754 2 241 0 Sumter 2,960 15 290 0 86 0 Volusia 13,008 81 971 1 322 0

