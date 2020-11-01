Polling locations are active on last day of early voting

Lines were long at polling locations Sunday on the last day of early voting in Orange County, and for Jessica Sayegh, she wanted to make sure she made it to vote early in order to avoid the crowds on Election Day come Tuesday.

“Because it’s important to vote,” Sayegh said. “That’s why I wanted to come.”

This comes as early voting in most central Florida counties ended Sunday evening after what appears to be a record turnout this year in both early voting and voting by mail.

“Right now, we are running 120,000 ahead of where we were in 2016 in terms of vote by mail and early voting,” said Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Early voting totals are 506,243 in Orange County, 137,436 in Osceola County and 204,053 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

For those planning to vote on Election Day, in Orange County you must go to your assigned polling location and drop boxes since early voting was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“If you have a ballot you may just take it to your polling place and surrender it and vote in person,” Cowles said. “Otherwise, you have to bring it all the way down to 119 West Kaley Street.”

Election supervisors said the new early polling locations like at the Amway Center were pretty good and they saw higher numbers for early voting this week compared to the first week of early voting.