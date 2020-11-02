Ocoee Massacre: City marks 100 years since deadly Election Day

OCOEE, Fla. – November 2, 2020, marks 100 years since one of the darkest days in Central Florida history. The Ocoee Massacre, the day when dozens of African-Americans were killed by a white mob after Moses Norman tried to legally cast his ballot in the city.

On Monday, Orlando and Orange County leaders are expected to meet with descendants of the victims killed in the tragedy at a new exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center.

It’s unclear how many Black men were killed, although some reports suggest up to 60, when they tried to exercise their right to vote.

Sha’ron McWhite, the great-niece of July Perry, who was lynched in 1920, said her great-uncle was Norman’s friend.

“To know that a loved one was lynched, for no reason -- senseless -- that is not something that you talk about day to day,” McWhite said.

The city of Ocoee has several other events planned throughout the week.

Honoring the Memory - Nov. 4, 2020 - 5-7:30 p.m.

Honoring the Memory - Join us on a Memorial Walk around the lakefront of Ocoee City Hall to honor the memory of those lost during the 1920 Voting Massacre and declare “Never Again!!”

Healing the Wound - Nov. 6, 2020 - 7-8:30 p.m.

Healing the Wound - Explore with us how our small city has healed over the decades, which has not always been easy. We must move forward by learning. We welcome you for an Interfaith Service.

A Day of Remembrance - Unveiling of Historic Marker - Nov. 8, 2020 - 4-7:30 p.m.

A Day of Remembrance - Join us for our final but most exciting day. Learn from guest speakers and descendants and conclude with the unveiling of the historic marker.