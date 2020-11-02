Oh, deer: Florida teacher rescues young buck from fence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of students at an Orlando elementary school got a wild, hands-on lesson Monday as their physical education teacher bolted into action to save a deer that got its antlers caught in a fence.

An Orange County Public Schools spokesman said a fourth grade teacher at Riverdale Elementary School told coach Dale Greifenstein around 11 a.m. that a young buck had gotten its antlers caught in the fence and needed some help.

Using just his bare hands, Greifenstein was able to maneuver the chain link in order to set the animal free all while about 30 fourth grade students who were at recess watched.

The deer was able to regain its balance within a few seconds and frolic back into the forest. An OCPS spokesman joked about calling the young buck Rudolph.

Greifenstein has worked at the school for more than two decades and isn’t a stranger to deer sightings, but Monday marked the first time he had the chance to rescue one.

"Halloween was a dud two nights ago, so we had to make sure to save Christmas,” Greifenstein said.