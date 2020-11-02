RESULTS 2020: ‘Your Vote, Your View’ lets you see Election Day from different angles

ORLANDO, Fla. – The road to the White House is through Florida and with candidates battling for votes, the state has already reported record voter turnout despite the challenge of conducting an election during a pandemic. This election season has already proven to be historic with Election Day shaping up to be another groundbreaking event in state and national history.

People who are eligible to vote will also be casting ballots in other important federal, state and local races and a number of amendments in Florida that could reshape local communities for years to come.

Recognizing the weight of this election, News 6 is committed to bringing you the latest information in real time by expanding our coverage online. We understand this election is personal, it is after all your vote -- so we’re letting you pick your view.

Read below to see the different ways you can participate in our coverage on Nov. 3.

Results 2020 Webcast

From 8-11 p.m.

Tune in for our Election Day webcast starting at 8 p.m. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After the polls close, get the latest developments and results analysis in the video player at the top of this story beginning at 8 p.m.

News 6 anchors Matt Austin, Lisa Bell and Ginger Gadsden will bring viewers live reports from Central Florida’s most experienced reporting team as they cover all of the key races. Viewers will also hear exclusive commentary from News 6 political expert Jim Clark and in-depth analysis of the vote with morning anchor Justin Warmoth and investigative reporter Mike Holfeld.

Watch News 6 at 11 p.m. for a complete analysis of all elections results.

Results 2020 Roundtable

From 9-10 p.m.

Results 2020 Roundtable will feature five experts. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In a conversation moderated by News 6 anchor Lisa Bell, a panel of experts will analyze the factors voters may be considering when casting their ballot this election and how different outcomes could impact the Central Florida community.

You can join our Results 2020 Roundtable on Zoom and ask the experts your questions -- but there will be some ground rules. Those joining the Zoom call will have their microphones muted and are asked to avoid campaigning for their choice of candidate. Please use respectful language when submitting questions in the chat. There will be a virtual moderator selecting questions from the public with the ability to remove viewers who use profanity or derogatory terms during the roundtable discussion. With so much at stake, we want to hear from you -- so let’s get results together and have a productive conversation.

You can learn more about the panelists in this story.

[JOIN US AT 9 P.M.: Results 2020 Roundtable]

Your Vote, Your View

From 8-11 p.m.

Your Vote, Your View

Choose your view on Election Night with up to 15 simultaneous livestreams displaying national news, real-time race results, elections analysis and live reports from local Central Florida counties. With one click, viewers can select their panel to hear the latest developments from the polls in Orange County or tune into the Results 2020 Webcast for an overall view of what’s developing throughout the night. Make sure to refresh the page because as more information emerges, so will the live reports.

[YOUR VOTE, YOUR VIEW: See multiple Election Day livestreams happening now]

Results notifications will also be sent as push alerts from the WKMG app, which you can download here. Tune in and stay online with News 6 and Clickorlando.com for the most up-to-date election results.