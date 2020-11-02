Robocall on Election Day eve telling people ‘stay home,’ Orange County Democratic chair says

ORLANDO, Fla. – On the eve of Election Day, the Orange County Democratic party reports at least 11 Democratic voters have been receiving robocalls telling them to “stay home.”

Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge said the robocall tells people it is “time to stay home and stay safe and stay home."

“This coming on the eve of election, we think is designed to suppress the vote tomorrow,” Hodge said standing across the street from the Supervisor of Elections Office Monday. “We’re here to let the voters of Orange County know that the Supervisor of Elections has taken tremendous steps to make sure that every voter is as safe as they can be.”

Hodge said they do not know where the calls originated from but wanted to tell people it is safe to go out and vote on Tuesday.

“Do not let these last minute intimidation tactics scare you. You will be safe going tomorrow,” he said. “Obviously we need to be concerned about COVID but that’s our biggest message is make sure that you go and vote ... don’t let this intimidate you.”

Polls open across the country at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for Election Day. Millions of Floridians are expected to come out and vote in person. Election officials have implemented safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensured voters it is safe to vote in person.

More than half of Central Florida voters in the 10-county region have already cast their ballots by mail or in-person during early voting, according to the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections.

By Monday morning, 60.8% or more than 2 million people in Central Florida have voted.

If anyone has an issue voting on Election Day they can call the Voter Protection Hotline at 833- VOTE-FLA. Attorneys will be standing by to help voters with any issues.