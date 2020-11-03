Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Florida boy

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Florida boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday that Giovanni Oquendo was last seen in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land O' Lakes. Officials said Giovanni might be with Kaylee Maurer. It’s not known what relationship they have.

Giovanni is a white-Hispanic boy, about 3 feet tall and 33 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and light-up tennis shoes with “Paw Patrol” cartoon characters.

Maurer was described as a white woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with blue hair and blue eyes. She has multiple tattoos.

Officials said Maurer may be in a black 2016 Nissan Sentra with the Florida license plate LRF-T56.

Anyone with information about the boy or woman is urged to call 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878.