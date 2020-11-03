Thousands of new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida as millions head to the polls

The day many Floridians have been waiting for has finally come -- Election Day.

Election Day brings with it a stark reminder that we are still in the thick of a health crisis.

On Tuesday, Florida health officials announced over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

[2020 VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know ahead of the presidential election]

The cases come as Florida experiences a cold wave sending temperatures into the 50s overnight.

The cooler temps are sending gatherings indoors and making for what health officials say could be a dark season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Washington Post interview Friday that the U.S. will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.

Fauci said the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,651 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 812,063 cases since March.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 46 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Tuesday’s coronavirus report, a total of 17,043 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 209 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 2,488 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 81 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, meaning the state has seen a total of 49,485 patients admitted to a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Positivity Rate

Current positivity data has not yet been released as of this publication. News 6 will update this information when it becomes available.

[READ YESTERDAY’S COVID-19 REPORT: Florida surpasses 17,000 coronavirus deaths as Election Day looms]

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

County cases have not yet updated as of this publication. When data is released, the graph below will be updated. The cases below are from Nov. 2.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 11,888 1,030 375 Flagler 2,193 171 40 Lake 8,785 733 227 Marion 10,998 1,071 351 Orange 46,986 1,605 561 Osceola 14,474 836 207 Polk 23,405 2,469 625 Seminole 10,512 753 243 Sumter 2,967 291 86 Volusia 13,089 972 324

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.