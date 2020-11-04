4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hunter’s Creek

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person was seriously injured and three others were hurt in a crash on South Meadow Drive Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash with heavy entrapment at Town Center Boulevard and South Meadow Drive before 1p.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one child was taken to Arnold Palmer with minor injuries and another person was taken to Osceola County Regional Hospital. One patient declined transport to the hospital.

Gas was leaking from the vehicles and people were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.