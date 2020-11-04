Miami vs. NC State: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host NC State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
What channel is the game on? ESPN
How can you listen to the game? 560 AM
How to stream the game? ESPN.com
Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Andrew Ware, and Marty Smith
Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 59
The Hurricanes are the No. 10 team in the county and the Wolfpack are 4-2 this year.
Miami’s only loss came against the Clemson Tigers this year.
The Wolfpack trail the series 5-9-1.
This is the first time the teams are playing against each other since 2016.
Miami offensive leaders:
- D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,401 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions
- Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 346 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Mike Harley has caught 27 passes for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns
NC State offensive leaders:
- Devin Leary has thrown for 890 yards for 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions (Bailey Hockman will start for the injured Leary on Friday)
- Zonovan Knight has rushed for 406 yards for 3 touchdowns
- Emeka Emezie has caught 23 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns.