Miami vs. NC State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host NC State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Andrew Ware, and Marty Smith

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 59

The Hurricanes are the No. 10 team in the county and the Wolfpack are 4-2 this year.

Miami’s only loss came against the Clemson Tigers this year.

The Wolfpack trail the series 5-9-1.

This is the first time the teams are playing against each other since 2016.

Miami offensive leaders:

D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,401 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 346 yards and 5 touchdowns

Mike Harley has caught 27 passes for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns

NC State offensive leaders: