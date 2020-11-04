74ºF

Local News

Miami vs. NC State: How to watch, stream, listen

Miami is 5-1 this year

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Hurricanes, football, college football
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host NC State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Jason Benetti, Andrew Ware, and Marty Smith

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 59

The Hurricanes are the No. 10 team in the county and the Wolfpack are 4-2 this year.

Miami’s only loss came against the Clemson Tigers this year.

The Wolfpack trail the series 5-9-1.

This is the first time the teams are playing against each other since 2016.

Miami offensive leaders:

  • D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,401 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions
  • Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 346 yards and 5 touchdowns
  • Mike Harley has caught 27 passes for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns

NC State offensive leaders:

  • Devin Leary has thrown for 890 yards for 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions (Bailey Hockman will start for the injured Leary on Friday)
  • Zonovan Knight has rushed for 406 yards for 3 touchdowns
  • Emeka Emezie has caught 23 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: