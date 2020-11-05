Students in Mount Dora unearth time capsule from 2000

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Some high school students in Lake County are getting a glimpse into the past after unearthing a time capsule.

Seniors at Mount Dora High School recently gathered to open the capsule that contained artificats from both 1966 and 2000.

Officials say the time capsule contained yearbooks, a pager and a letter from President Bill Clinton.

Students are now working to create a new capsule with items that will help represent 2020.

Anyone who wants to donate items can mail them to Mount Dora High School, 700 N. Highland Street.

The new time capsule is expected to be buried in April and opened by the class of 2041.