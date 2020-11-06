COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Florida and Central Florida health officials are warning the public to be aware of the recent trend.

Dr. Todd Husty with the Seminole County Fire Department said that the current weekly average for single day COVID-19 cases is 65. He said this is up from about 20 just a month ago.

“It’s not looking good right now. I mean it is going in the wrong direction,” Dr. Husty said. “What’s the problem? We are loosening up too much.”

Husty also said Seminole County is currently monitoring 600 people who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are awaiting test results,

Data released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health showed another 80 new cases in Seminole County.

Seminole County Public Schools said the plan is to collect data from a survey given to parents, before creating a plan for next semester. The district said that the goal is to bring more students back to in-person learning.

“We have to monitor the pandemic and the things that are going on currently with the way those numbers are and we realize there’s going to be families that still want that Seminole Connect, our remote learning option,” Michael Lawrence with Seminole County Public Schools said.

In Osceola County, the school district said that on Dec. 1, 2020, the school board would likely discuss plans for next semester.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County said it continues to work closely with school officials, as the county reported another 123 cases on Thursday.

“A pandemic has presented us with a number of different challenges, but the point is the communication is making sure we consistently update one another,” said Jeremy Lineir with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

The Florida Department of Education said that is it working with schools regarding their requests to continue distance learning in January.