The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a teen girl who went missing on Saturday.

Deputies are searching for 15-year-old Jadaleigh Cothran, who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 3502 Northeast 59th Terrace, according to deputies.

Cothran left on foot, was wearing a black shirt and torn blue jeans with signatures from classmates all over it, and was carrying a black and orange backpack, according to deputies.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call 911.