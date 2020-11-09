77ºF

Kissimmee police looking for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Ford Transit Connect Van will have front end damage, missing grill

A Ford Transit Connect Van similar to this body-style was involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Nov. 8, 2020 in Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police are searching for the vehicle and driver who fatally struck a person on South John Young Parkway Sunday and left the scene.

Police said the crash happened at South John Young Parkway and Emmett Street at 7:33 p.m. Authorities say the Ford Transit Connect Van involved will have heavy damage to the front portion of the vehicle and will be missing the lower portion of the grill.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

