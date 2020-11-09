Kissimmee police looking for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police are searching for the vehicle and driver who fatally struck a person on South John Young Parkway Sunday and left the scene.

Police said the crash happened at South John Young Parkway and Emmett Street at 7:33 p.m. Authorities say the Ford Transit Connect Van involved will have heavy damage to the front portion of the vehicle and will be missing the lower portion of the grill.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.