Operation Green Light: Lake County hosts driver’s license reinstatement days

TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County is hosting an event to help those with a suspended driver’s license or those nearing a suspension to save money on delinquent fines and fees.

The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is hosting Operation Green Light, an annual event that helps accommodate payments and create payment plans to pay off outstanding fees. This is an initiative coordinated with clerks' offices throughout the state.

Lake County’s event is will kick off on Nov. 16 and end Nov. 20. People can utilize the resources available from Operation Green Light between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

County workers can also accommodate payments over the phone. People are asked to call (352) 742-384 or are encouraged to make payments online after coordinating payment terms with a payment clerk within Operation Green Light. Those wishing to pay in-person can do so at the Lake County Courthouse in Tavares.

Event coordinators say in most instances, those who pay their obligations in full, or sign up for a monthly payment plan by 5 p.m. by Nov. 20, will be able to have their driver’s license reinstated with the potential to save money.

For more information related to Operation Green Light, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight or contact the Lake County Clerk’s Office at (352) 742-3846.