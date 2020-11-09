Seminole County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam offering to set up correctional facility pay-per-call service

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new scheme contacting people through social media and stealing their money.

Authorities said victims are receiving direct messages from people alleging to be with the SCSO. These people offer to set up pay-per-call services to and from the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Investigators stress these messages are not legitimate, saying the agency will never solicit people for any kind of payment services or monetary transactions.

Those who receive these messages should report it to the sheriff’s office by calling 407-665-6650.