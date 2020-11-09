Utility workers on standby as Tropical Storm Eta prepares to rain down on area

Tropical Storm Eta continues to bring strong wind and rain to Florida and there a lot of preparations in place across the state, including right here in Central Florida.

This comes as many out of state power crews are on standby and residents are bracing for the possible impacts too.

More than 2,000 utility workers from all over the country showed up at a parking lot outside of the Daytona Beach International Speedway Sunday at a processing center in place by the Florida Power and Light Company.

“They’re getting a health screening, a temperature screening to ensure they are safe to work here for our customers,” said Marshall Hastings, FPL spokesperson.

In all, FPL said about 12,000 utility workers are on standby statewide and ready to work around the clock to restore power if necessary.

“A lot of them will be heading south and depending on the trajectory of the storm we will adjust from there,” Hastings said. “We’re taking the storm seriously.”

FPL saying they’ve already restored power for tens of thousands of impacted customers in South Florida. They’re urging customers to be safe, avoid downed power lines and standing water.

Meantime, Rachel Geib was on Daytona Beach on Sunday. She’s bracing for any possible impacts, but said she wanted to enjoy the beach for now, despite the strong winds and high waves.

“We’ve been watching it, and its trajectory,” Geib said. “I don’t like the way the waves are, it kinds of freaks me out.”

Further sound in Brevard County, leaders are urging residents to stay informed and be ready for any possible effects of Eta.

“We are prepared. We are monitoring,” county spokesperson Don Walker said.

He said their beaches may be of concern too.

“Our beaches could take quite a punch, so fingers crossed we’re monitoring that,” Walker said.