Here is how Tropical Storm Eta will impact Central Florida

The Tuesday 10 P.M. update has the track of Tropical Storm Eta making Landfall in Florida sometime on Thursday afternoon.

In Central Florida, only Sumter County is under a Tropical Strom Warning.

People who live there should make plans to be ready for Tropical Storm winds of 35 to 55 mph, some gust may be much stronger. This could cause wind damage to light construction like awnings, metal buildings, detached garages, etc.

For now, It appears the tornado threat will be low with the tropical storm. This storm should be weakening as it moves north due to increased shear, and cooler waters.

People in Marion County should also begin to make plans for some high wind. Right now Marion county is not under a watch or warning, but I do believe that could change with little notice.

The Metro Orlando area forecast looks to have only some additional showers, winds, and mild temps.

Wednesday the high in Orlando will be about 86, rain chances 30 to 40%.

On Thursday, the wind in Orlando will be from the S 10-20 MPH with higher gust, highs will be in the mid-80s, and rain chances will be 60%.

By Friday, the weather looks to improve rapidly as the remains of Eta move to the north