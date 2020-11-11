Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Palm Bay that began with an argument and gunshots, police said.

The Palm Bay Police Department said officers were called Tuesday to the Pinewood Drive Apartments for a report of an argument.

According to police, Larry Thompson fired shots at two people, then ran into his apartment. Police said no one was injured.

SWAT was called to assist and negotiators talked to Thompson, who eventually came out of the unit, officials said.

Thompson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and booked into the Brevard County Jail.