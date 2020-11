Published: November 11, 2020, 7:59 am Updated: November 11, 2020, 8:07 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ring is recalling 350,000 of its second generation smart doorbells after receiving reports of them catching fire.

The company says it has received nearly two dozen reports of fires that resulted in eight people suffering minor injuries.

Regulators say the battery can overheat if the incorrect screws were used during installation.

The recalled doorbells have the model number 5UM5E5.

The $100 doorbells were sold nationwide from June 2020 to October 2020.