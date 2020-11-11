UCF quarterback to enter transfer portal

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. announced he is stepping away from the Knights program and will enter the transfer portal.

“These past three years of my life have been nothing short of the best moments in my life,” Mack said.

I Love You Knight Nation 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xcm59PMWYe — Darriel Mack Jr ™ (@DJMactastic1) November 11, 2020

Mack opted out of the 2020 season.

Fans of UCF will most remember Mack for coming in for an injured Mackenzie Milton in the 2018 season.

Back-to-Back! @UCF_Football claims their 2nd consecutive #AmericanFB Title by knocking off Memphis 56-41!



Quarterback Darriel Mack Jr was named Most Outstanding Player by throwing for 348 yards and accounting for SIX touchdowns! #AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/CiEh9HLD1o — American Football (@American_FB) December 2, 2018

Mack was the quarterback for UCF in the team’s 56-41 American Athletic Conference Championship win against Memphis.

He threw for 348 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and rushed for six touchdowns.

‼️ RECORD ALERT ‼️



Darriel Mack Jr. ties the school record with 4 rushing TD's in one game ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ze9vTbCXvO — UCF Football 🇺🇸 (@UCF_Football) December 2, 2018

“I want to thank my brothers, on and off the field. You guys provided a sort of safe haven for me in my darkest times and we all developed a bond that could never be broken,” Mack said.

Mack said he has two years of eligibility left.