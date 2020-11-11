78ºF

UCF quarterback to enter transfer portal

Darriel Mack Jr. was the QB for UCF in the AAC Championship in 2018

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. (8) runs away from pressure by the LSU defense during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. announced he is stepping away from the Knights program and will enter the transfer portal.

“These past three years of my life have been nothing short of the best moments in my life,” Mack said.

Mack opted out of the 2020 season.

Fans of UCF will most remember Mack for coming in for an injured Mackenzie Milton in the 2018 season.

Mack was the quarterback for UCF in the team’s 56-41 American Athletic Conference Championship win against Memphis.

He threw for 348 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and rushed for six touchdowns.

“I want to thank my brothers, on and off the field. You guys provided a sort of safe haven for me in my darkest times and we all developed a bond that could never be broken,” Mack said.

Mack said he has two years of eligibility left.

