Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream, listen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 50.5

The Bucs beat the Panthers 31-17 in Week 2 of the season.

Tampa Bay is 6-3 this year and Carolina is 3-6 this season.

The Bucs are currently in a Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC and the New Orleans Saints sit at the top of the NFC South.

New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay twice this season including a 38-3 victory this past Sunday.

The game was also the Tampa Bay debut for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

He caught three passes for 31 yards.

Stats leaders for Tampa Bay:

• Tom Brady has thrown for 2,398 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions

• Ronald Jones has rushed for 538 yards and four touchdowns

• Mike Evans has caught 34 passes for 437 yards and 7 touchdowns

Stats leaders for Carolina:

• Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,416 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions

• Mike Davis has rushed for 353 yards and two touchdowns

• Robby Anderson has caught 60 passes for 751 yards and one touchdown