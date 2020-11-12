Dolphins vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48.5

Miami will continue the team’s push for the playoffs as the Dolphins are currently on a four-game winning streak.

The Dolphins are 5-3 this year and in second place in AFC East.

Los Angeles is 2-6 this season.

Tua Tagovailoa will make his third start for Miami.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 350 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)

DeVante Parker has caught 36 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns

Stats leaders for Los Angeles: