Dolphins vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
What channel is the game on? WKMG
How can you listen to the game? 580 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48.5
Miami will continue the team’s push for the playoffs as the Dolphins are currently on a four-game winning streak.
The Dolphins are 5-3 this year and in second place in AFC East.
Los Angeles is 2-6 this season.
Tua Tagovailoa will make his third start for Miami.
Tagovailoa has thrown for 350 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Stats leaders for Miami:
- Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (Fitzpatrick is no longer the starter, Tagovailoa was named the starter)
- Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)
- DeVante Parker has caught 36 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns
Stats leaders for Los Angeles:
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,146 yards,17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions
- Joshua Kelley has rushed for 292 yards and one touchdown
- Keenan Allen has caught 62 passes for 651 yards and four touchdowns