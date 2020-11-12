Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teen was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Orange County.

The 16-year-old was stabbed on Ava Pointe Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is just northeast of Hoffner Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found the victim with a stab wound and he was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information is unknown at this time, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.