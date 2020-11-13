Former VA employee pleads guilty to stealing government funds

OVIEDO, Fla. – A former Veterans Affairs employee in Florida has pleaded guilty to seven counts of stealing government funds, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Edwin Torres Arenas, 49, of Oviedo faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count.

A sentencing date is not known at this time, according to the DOJ.

Attorneys said in a two-year period, Arenas misused vehicles rented through a rental program on behalf of the VA.

Prosecutors said by doing this, he caused a loss of $58,114.12 to the VA.

The DOJ said around Oct. 2017 he started using rentals for his personal use, which is a violation of program policy.

Attorneys said his rentals were associated with seven government contract bids for his own use.

He also loaned rentals to family members, according to attorneys.

One of the rental cars is now a total loss after an accident, according to the DOJ.

“VA employees are public servants who owe a solemn duty to the veterans they serve,” said David Spilker, Special Agent in Charge of VA OIG’s Southeast Field Office. “Today’s guilty pleas by the defendant demonstrate VA OIG’s commitment to holding accountable anyone who abuses the public trust. VA OIG thanks the U.S. Attorney’s Office and GSA OIG for their strong partnership in this important matter.”