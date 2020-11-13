Legoland hiring over 100 at Florida theme park, water park, hotels

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Just in time for the holiday season, Legoland announced that it’s looking to add over 100 new people to its workforce in Florida.

The news comes months after the theme park industry was hit hard by the pandemic, causing each park to lay off a number of employees.

The company said that because the holidays are approaching, extra staffing is needed at their theme park, water park and hotels.

Legoland officials said that both part-time and full-time positions will be up for grabs and starting pay for non-salaried workers is $9 an hour.

